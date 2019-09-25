Biden: ‘Hard to Avoid the Conclusion’ Trump Committed ‘an Impeachable Offense’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that “it’s awful hard to avoid the conclusion” that President Trump committed “an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional responsibility.”

Biden said, “Based on the material that they acknowledged today, it seems to me it’s awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional responsibility. But look, that’s — I am confident in the ability of the House and Senate to deal with this. My job is just to go out and flat beat him. … I can’t let this distract me in a way that takes me away from the issues that really — the reason why I’m running.”

