Chuck Todd on Impeachment: ‘Super Bowl Sunday Is Essentially Their Unofficial Deadline Here’

Wednesday, NBC News’ Chuck Todd laid out the “unofficial deadline” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Todd said Super Bowl Sunday, which is the first Sunday of February, is “essentially their unofficial deadline” because Democrats will not want to be in the impeachment process during primary season.

“Look, I do think Super Bowl Sunday is essentially their unofficial deadline here,” Todd argued.

He explained, “If they want to vote on articles, they’ve probably got to do that this calendar year. This is going to have to accelerate what [Pelosi] did not do yesterday is lay out what [does] this process look like and how do they keep it so it isn’t dragging on.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent