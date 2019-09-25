Dem Rep. Van Drew: ‘I’m Afraid That All We’re Going to Have Is a Failed Impeachment’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Representative Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) expressed opposition to impeaching President Trump, arguing that it will prevent progress on other issues and “I’m afraid that all we’re going to have is a failed impeachment.”

Van Drew said, “I really believe the more that we delve into this, the more time we spend on it, especially at a macro level, the more we’re not going to be able to spend time on these other issues that are important. And it’s not because we can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. … The problem is, when we’re this divided, when we’re this split, there’s two political parties, and this is all going on, people aren’t going to work together.”

He added, “And at the end of the day, I’m afraid that all we’re going to have is a failed impeachment. Because folks need to understand, I mean, maybe there are those that want to punish the president or make a point, and I understand that. But the bottom line is, he’s still going to be the president of the United States, and the bottom line is, he is still going to be the candidate for the Republican Party. So, why don’t we let the people do the impeachment by voting in the electoral process the way that we usually do?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett