Gabbard: Transcript Doesn’t Make ‘Extremely Compelling’ Case for Impeachment

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Hill TV’s “Rising,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) stated that most people who read the transcript of the Trump-Ukraine call “are not going to find that extremely compelling cause” for impeachment, but also stated that President Trump did use his position to gain politically.

Gabbard said, “I think most people reading through that transcript are not going to find that extremely compelling cause to throw out a president that won an election in 2016. And instead what I think most people will see is, hey, this is another move by Democrats to get rid of Donald Trump, further deepening the already hyperpartisan divides that we have in this country. And that’s really where I’m coming from. Look, Donald Trump is corrupt. He is unfit to serve our country as president. He is unqualified to serve our country as commander-in-chief. I’m running for president to defeat him. I just think it’s so important for our country to be able to move forward, to bridge these divides, that it be the American people that make this decision.”

She added that the transcript does show Trump “using his position for his own political gain. I think that’s very clear. It’s also not surprising.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett