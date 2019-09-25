GOP Rep. Palmer: Impeachment About Stopping Trump from Having Another Four Years to Appoint Federal Judges

One of the hallmark achievements of Donald Trump’s presidency has been his appointments to the federal court. Since being sworn in as president, Trump has appointed two Supreme Court associate justices of the Supreme Court of the United States, 43 appeals court judges and 105 judges for the U.S. District Courts.

During an appearance in Washington, D.C. at the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s (FAIR) Hold Their Feet to the Fire annual radio event that aired on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) said he thought the current impeachment push underway was an effort to undermine Trump’s reelection bid.

However, he said the real motivation behind stopping Trump from winning another term was to stop him from having another term of judicial appointments.

“I really think it comes down to something that people really aren’t talking about,” Palmer said. “I don’t think it’s so much the president’s agenda. I think it’s they live in mortal fear — they lay awake at night fearful that the president is going to get to appoint another justice to the Supreme Court, that he might have another four years to appoint judges to the federal bench — is terrifying to them. And I really think that’s what this battle is about.”

“You can pass laws and get them signed into law,” he continued. “A future Congress can change it. But if you get an appointment to the Supreme Court, or you start putting bright young conservatives on the federal bench, and that’s going to have a 25-40 year impact.”

