Maxine Waters: ‘Still a Lot More to Come’ on Trump Colluding with Russia

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “New Day” on CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) pushed back against the notion that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia collusion failed to deliver for the Democrats.

Waters told “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota there was “ample information” for obstruction of justice in the Mueller report, adding there is “still a lot more to come about collusion.”

“As you know, the Mueller report, I think it’s fair to say, did not deliver what Democrats were hoping for,” Camerota posed to Waters. “And so I think — ”

“Well … no, that is not true,” Waters interrupted. “That is not true. Don’t forget, there was ample information there for obstruction of justice, ample information. If you’re referring to the collusion part of it, it was not as strong, but there’s still a lot more to come about collusion, yes.”

She continued, “[W]hen you talk about what Mueller did, certainly, that report was not conclusive about collusion, but it gave us ample information about obstruction of justice, referring back to Comey and some of the other things that the president has done that certainly is obstruction of justice.”

