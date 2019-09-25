Sasse on Whistleblower Complaint: ‘There’s Obviously Lots That’s Very Troubling There’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews played a clip of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) reacting after reading the whistleblower complaint concerning a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sasse said, “Democrats ought not to be using the word impeach before they have the whistleblower complaint or before they read any of the transcript.”

He continued, “Republicans ought not to be rushing to circle the wagons to say there’s no there there when there’s obviously lots that’s very troubling there.”

He added, “The administration ought not be attacking the whistleblower as some talking points suggest they plan to do.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN