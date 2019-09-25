Swalwell: ‘The Whistleblower Invokes Other Witnesses’ – This ‘Is a Five-Alarm Concern’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that in their complaint, “The whistleblower invokes other witnesses to the disturbing conduct.”

Swalwell said, “I’ll just say the complaint itself is a five-alarm concern for me.”

He added that the complaint “laid out, in a very professional way, gives us further evidence to seek other witnesses to find, and documents, as well as witnesses who would corroborate what he or she is complaining is an urgent and credible concern, which I also found to be an urgent and credible concern.”

Swalwell later stated, “The whistleblower invokes other witnesses to the disturbing conduct.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett