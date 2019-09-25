Ukrainian President Zelensky: I Don’t Want To Be Involved in U.S. Elections — ‘Nobody Pushed Me’

Wednesday during a press conference with President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not pushed to do anything during the controversial phone call with Trump last July.

Partial transcript as follows:

REPORTER: Have you felt any pressure from President Trump to investigate Joe Biden?

ZELENSKY: I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me. Yes.

TRUMP: In other words, no pressure.