Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Rudy Giuliani ‘Has Lost His Mind’

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) declared that President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani had “lost his mind.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “I think Rudy Giuliani has lost his way, has lost his mind, and has run amuck. I mean, the fact that he was going around our lawful policies and procedures as it relates to our foreign policy, undermining the President’s own staff and trying to attempt to get the president of Ukraine to invest gate the President’s primary political opponent, and being involved in enabling the President to withhold foreign aid that Congress had appropriated and that he had signed into law is absolutely outrageous, and to me I think borders on treason.”

She added, “So if Rudy Giuliani thinks he should be praised for that type of activity, I think the history will shine a light and reflect quite differently.”

