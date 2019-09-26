GOP Rep. Meadows on Ukraine: ‘Everything to Do with a Political Impeachment by the Democrats’

Thursday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, took issue with Democrats pushing for impeachment following the whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After pointing out how willing Trump was to release his transcript while Hillary Clinton deleted her emails, Meadows said the Ukraine controversy is just another attempt by Democrats to impeach Trump, arguing “it’s all about politics.”

“This was a normal conversation between two leaders, and we’ve got the president of Ukraine saying there was no pressure,” Meadows argued. “Listen, this is all about politics. It has nothing to do about the law, has nothing to do legitimate impeachment, has everything to do with a political impeachment by the Democrats.”

“They protest too much,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent