Julian Castro: Trump ‘Doesn’t Belong Anywhere Near the Oval Office’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Housing Secretary Julian Castro said President Donald Trump “doesn’t belong anywhere near the Oval Office.”

When asked about a New York Times report that President Trump told staff whoever gave the whistleblower information was “close to a spy,” Castro said, “These last two days, and with the explosive testimony we heard this morning, and now the president’s comments which make it even worse, these are sad and disturbing days for our democracy to realize that this is what a dictator does—target political opponents, hang military aid on whether a foreign country will do your political dirty work. And then when somebody comes forward to report what happened in a true spirit of patriotism and what they should do, suggests that that person should basically be killed. He has it completely wrong. And whether you are Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, I hope the American people see that man like this doesn’t belong anywhere near the Oval Office. That is becoming clearer every single day.”

He continued, “What we saw today is the beginning, not the end. What is clear here that there was a coverup. There were other witnesses, and now they need to be held accountable and to testify about what happened. It is also true that you still have Republicans that are mouthing these talking points. And I hope that they go and get each of these Republicans, both in the House and Senate, especially these folks like Cory Gardner and John Cornyn who know that they are living in states that, you know, they could lose their election next year. This is all substantive, but there is also, of course, a political element to it. Why don’t they tell the people that a president behaves like this deserves to be in that Oval Office.”

