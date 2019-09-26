Matthews: ‘Does Anybody Trust That Transcript’ of Trump-Ukraine Call?

During MSNBC’s coverage of acting DNI Joseph Maguire’s Congressional testimony on Thursday, host Chris Matthews wondered if anybody trusted the Trump-Ukraine call transcript, and stated, “They’ve been playing with everything. They’ve been restricting information to everything, covering up everything. There’s a lot of people working in that NSC area who are political hacks.”

Matthews said, “[W]e do have a lot of detail in what they left us, which is already the transcript we’re using — or rather the notes of that conversation. But if we get an actual recording of the president of the United States — because the Wall Street Journal report, there was like eight times he asked for help about Biden. And the conversation was a half-hour. And these — the notes we got yesterday were not a half-hour of conversation. They were not. So, there’s a lot of — by the way, we’ve watched here, by reading this, this report, of the inspector general, does anybody trust that transcript we got the other day, after reading this? They’ve been playing with everything. They’ve been restricting information to everything, covering up everything. There’s a lot of people working in that NSC area who are political hacks.”

(h/t Grabien)

