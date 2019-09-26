Pelosi: Trump Betrayed Our National Security and Tried to Cover It Up

Thursday on Capitol Hill at her weekly press briefing, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said a so-called “whistleblower” complaint against President Donald Trump pointed to a “cover-up” of President Donald Trump’s betrayal of “our national security.”

Pelosi said, “Last week, we saw something that removed all doubt as to whether we should move forward, distinct change in the body of knowledge that we had on which to make a decision. So when people say to me what made you change my mind, I didn’t change my mind, I have always been on the course of finding the facts as we honor our Constitution. And the facts are these, that the president of the United States and his actions in a telephone call with a head of state betrayed his Oath of Office, our national security and the integrity of our elections. This is about the facts. This is about the Constitution of the United States. We have to make judgment in an inquiry as we go forward. There are some in our caucus who think let’s just have an impeachment. No, we have to have an inquiry to further establish the facts. There is no rush to judgment. In some ways, we are a jury, open to what might be exculpatory or not. But every day, the sadness grows because of the disregard for our Constitution that the president has become more clear.”

She added, “The complaint states that the White House tried to lock down all records of the call, especially the word-for-word transcript. That gave the whistleblower reason to believe that they, the White House, understood the gravity of what transpired in that call. The complaint reports a quote, repeated abuse of an electronics records system designed to store classified, sensitive national security information which the White House used to hide information of a political nature. This is a cover-up. This is a cover-up.”

