Sanders: ‘The Impeachment Inquiry Has Got to Move as Quickly as Possible’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated President Trump is “probably the most corrupt president” in modern American history, and stated that the impeachment inquiry “has got to move as quickly as possible.”

Sanders said, “Well, what I’m thinking is, that Donald Trump is probably the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country, and that the impeachment inquiry has got to move as quickly as possible. He is really an embarrassment to our country, and let’s get moving on the impeachment inquiry.”

