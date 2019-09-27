CNN’s Tapper: Trump Has an ‘Army of Trolls’ That Will Defend Anything He Does

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said that President Donald Trump has “an army of trolls” that will defended anything he does.

Tapper said, “It’s been pointed out that Nixon had a better legal apparatus to defend him and Bill Clinton as well during their impeachments than President Trump has.”

He added, “But President Trump has something that Nixon didn’t not have. He has Fox News. He has an army of trolls. He has sites, websites that will defend anything he says or does, and that could very well come into play. They are already coming to his defense.”

