Frank: ‘We’ve Got’ Trump for Being an Accessory to Murder of Ukrainians by Russians

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Representative Barney Frank (D-MA) stated that we have President Trump for being an accessory to murder “by the Russians of Ukrainians.”

Frank said he previously opposed impeaching President Trump, and that with some of the other reasons for impeachment, “I almost got the feeling it was like trying Al Capone for tax evasion. But now we’ve got him for extortion and being an accessory, I believe, to murder. … Murder by the Russians of Ukrainians. We forget what the context is. The Russians, his friend Putin, are invading a peaceful, democratic country. Congress voted to give weapons to that country to defend itself against an attack. He was withholding those until he got threatened even by Lindsey Graham, that was too much even for him. But what he was saying basically to — he was delaying the self-defense weapons that Ukraine needed.”

