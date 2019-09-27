Giuliani: ‘I’m the Legitimate Whistleblower’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is serving as legal counsel for President Donald Trump, declared himself to be the “legitimate whistleblower” as it pertained to the Ukraine-Hunter Biden saga.

“I actually think they should all congratulate me because if it weren’t for me, nobody would be — nobody would have uncovered and faced massive corruption by the vice president of the United States. In fact, I’m the legitimate whistleblower. I have uncovered — I have uncovered corruption that this Washington swamp has been covering up effectively for years. And here’s State Department, you know, asked me to do this. So, Mike [Pompeo], if you’re unhappy with me, I’m sorry, but I accomplished my mission. I even have — you didn’t put up the last one about how good my conversation was. We have that text here, too.”

