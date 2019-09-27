GOP Rep. Aderholt: Biden ‘Out of the Picture’ — ‘Consensus’ Among House Members Is Elizabeth Warren Will Be Dem Nominee

Allegations of President Donald Trump improperly exerting pressure on the Ukraine government for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the heightened specter of Trump’s impeachment have dominated political headlines in recent days.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN during an appearance in Washington, D.C. at the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s (FAIR) Hold Their Feet to the Fire annual radio event, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) discussed the possible motivations of the renewed push against Trump as it pertained to Ukraine.

“I think they’re trying to make the president look bad,” Aderholt said. “That’s one aspect of it – but also trying to appease their Democrat base on the other side. Now what is going to be interesting, I think, is see what in the next few days and next couple of weeks what we see this does to Biden because Biden is all wrapped up in this whole thing and his son Hunter. So, I don’t know how that’s going to have an impact.”

The Alabama Republican lawmaker said given the Biden son’s involvement in the saga, Biden could be eliminated from contention for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I think quite honestly Biden is out of the picture,” he continued. “I’ve said for quite some time now that I don’t think he will be the nominee. And I think with this recent thing he has implicated with his son that I think this assures he will not be the nominee.”

Aderholt went on to add that among his House colleagues, there is a consensus Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will be the nominee.

“Certainly, those on the left side of the party – they don’t like Trump obviously,” he added. “But they don’t really like Biden either. So, I think Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren – that’s who they would gravitate toward. I talk to a lot of my colleagues. I casually just ask the question about how they see this playing out. It seems like the consensus is that Elizabeth Warren is going to be the nominee.”

