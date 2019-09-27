Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Has Turned American Diplomacy into a Cheap Extortion Racket’ — He Has ‘Endangered’ U.S.

Friday at Georgetown University in Washington, DC., former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump had “turned American diplomacy into a cheap extortion racket,” referencing the “whistleblower’s” complaint about Trump’s communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Clinton said, “Just look at our Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, her clear eyed leadership has led the House to pass essential legislation on everything from guaranteeing healthcare to protecting us from gun violence and don’t you think it is about time the United States Senate did its job to vote on that legislation?”

She continued. “Of course, we all know that she has just announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into the President on the basis of evidence that he betrayed his oath of office to uphold the Constitution and protect and defend our country. He has turned American diplomacy into a cheap extortion racket. He has denigrated and, let’s be honest, stabbed in the back the career foreign service officers who served bravely and selflessly no matter the politics of the administration that they are working under. And now they are caught in the crossfire. I was proud to serve with foreign service officers and civil servants at the State Department and I know firsthand they deserve the support and gratitude of all Americans.”

She added, “Now sadly, we have known who Donald Trump is for some time. We knew he was a corrupt businessman who cheated people. We knew he and his campaign invited foreign adversaries to tamper with our elections. And now we know that in the course of his duties as president he has endangered us all by putting his personal and political interests ahead of the interests of the American people.”

