Hillary Clinton: Trump Is a ‘Corrupt Human Tornado’

In an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump was a “corrupt human tornado.”

When Jane Pauley asked if she is bothered by Trump saying she should be locked up,” Clinton said, “No, it doesn’t kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used – from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”

She added, “You know, Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so, I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened.”

