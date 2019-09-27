Joe Walsh: Trump’s ‘Giving His Middle Finger to the American People’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” GOP presidential primary candidate Joe Walsh accused President Donald Trump of “giving his middle finger to the American people,” with his conduct during his call with the president of Ukraine.

Walsh said, “All Donald Trump cares about is Donald Trump. And this phone call, what we learned this week makes it clear. If there’s one issue, that has been eating at this country for the last three years, it’s foreign interference in our election, and here’s the president of the United States just a couple months ago on this call — it’s quite literally like he’s giving his middle finger to the American people. ‘I don’t care about that. I’m going to ask another government to interfere in our 2020 election. I dare you to come get me.’ He’s giving the country the middle finger and Republicans better understand that.”

Walsh wondered if Republicans are “going to defend Trump, or are they going to defend the rule of law?”

