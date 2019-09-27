Maher: If Don Jr. Did What Hunter Biden Did, ‘It Would Be all Rachel Maddow Was Talking About’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he doesn’t think 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden was “doing something terrible in Ukraine,” Hunter Biden’s behavior in Ukraine “does sound like something Don Jr. would do. And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about.”

Maher began by saying, “I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine, but it’s just so — why can’t politicians tell their f*cking kids get a job? Get a goddamn job. I mean, this kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden, by a gas company in Ukraine, this super corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption. It just looks bad. And the Republicans are geniuses at muddying the waters. … It’s all going to be about, you did this in Ukraine, well, Joe Biden did this.”

Maher added, “It does sound like something Don Jr. would do. And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about.”

