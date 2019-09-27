A New Hampshire voter told MSNBC on Friday that House Democrats are “crazy” for pursuing an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump and suggested the real scandal in this controversy is the one presented in Peter Schweizer’s book Secret Empires — that Joe “Biden got a nice little deal for his boy” in Ukraine.

Asked about how the impeachment inquiry is received by “people on the ground,” the voter noted that the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 White House contender Joe Biden, received little attention until President Trump highlighted the Biden family’s possible wrongdoings.

“Biden got a nice little deal for his boy and got a whole bunch of money for him and his firm and nobody said nothing about it,” the voter told correspondent Ali Vitali. “All of a sudden, Trump opens his mouth and says something and it’s ‘Oh my god, impeach him!'”

Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a senior Breitbart contributor, published Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends in 2018 — exposing several questionable deals in close proximity to Biden’s foreign policy activities as Vice President. Now, it appears that this debate over Trump, Ukraine, and Biden has made Secret Empires‘ revelations a topic penetrating everyday discussions across America.

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry over a partisan CIA officer’s so-called “whistleblower” complaint alleging President Trump pressured Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to probe Hunter Biden. On Wednesday, the White House released a transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call, which shows no pressure was applied, and Zelensky himself has vehemently denied any push from the president to probe Biden. Notably, the complaint, which was released on Thursday, is based on second-hand accounts and possesses several inaccuracies.

“I think some of these people in the Congress should get back to doing their job instead of what they’ve been trying to do for two years,” the Granite State voter told MSNBC. “We have people that are living in this country that are depending on them doing stuff for us and they aren’t doing anything for us.”

When asked for his thoughts on House Democrats moving forward with their impeachment inquiry, the voter exclaimed. “They’re crazy.”

The voter’s sheer lack of interest in the issue of impeachment was echoed by former Ohio governor John Kasich (R), who said Friday that Ohioans aren’t talking about the inquiry or the call that prompted it.

“I’m out here in Ohio, I’m finally back in the heartland. There’s nobody talking about this. There’s nobody coming up to me and saying “Oh my goodness!” So, it takes time and it’s got to be made clear to the public what this is all about. Therefore, I think this investigation has to continue,” he told CNN’s New Day.

Featured photo: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden walks near St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April. 22, 2014.