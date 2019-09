While speaking to reporters on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that Attorney General William Barr has “gone rogue.”

Pelosi said, “I do think the attorney general has gone rogue. He has for a long time now, and since he was mentioned in all of this, it’s curious that he would be making decisions about how the complaint would be handled.”

