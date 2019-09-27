Sekulow: ‘Whistleblower’ Complaint ‘Written by a Law Firm’

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” commented on the “whistleblower” complaint alleging President Donald Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sekulow called the probe into alleged Trump wrongdoing a “faux investigation” over something that would not be admitted in court, hinting at a conspiracy because the complaint appears to have been “written by a law firm.”

“When you start with a witness saying, Steve and Brian, ‘I have no knowledge of the events I’m depicting here, and I’m basing this on conversations I had with colleagues of mine, and I think they’re trustworthy,’ well, do you know if they heard it correctly? I don’t know because I don’t have firsthand knowledge. And do you think the whistleblower drafted that complaint? I mean, realistically?” Sekulow posited.

“You think they had help?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked. “Did they have help?”

“Look at the phraseology, the endnotes, and the footnotes,” Sekulow replied. “This wasn’t drafted by this individual. This was written by a law firm. And you know what? The American people see it for what it is. Nobody has the appetite for this anymore. They want to keep doing it — call for a vote. … Tell Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff. Call for a vote. Just go ahead and do it. See what happens.”

