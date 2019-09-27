Warren: ‘I Hope’ We Wrap up Impeachment Inquiry Before 2020 Voting Starts

During an interview with CNN broadcast on Friday’s “OutFront,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she hopes the impeachment inquiry is wrapped up before the first votes in 2020 primaries are cast in February.

CNN Political Correspondent MJ Lee asked, “Do you think it’s important that all of this be wrapped up before voting begins in February?”

Warren responded, “Oh, I hope that it is. I’d like to see us get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible.”

