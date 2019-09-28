Flake: If It Was a Secret Vote, ‘At Least 35’ Republicans Would Vote for Impeachment

At @Slate 's What Next live show at @TexasTribune 's #TribFest19 , @JeffFlake tells host @marysdesk that "at least" 35 Republican senators would impeach Trump Listen to the exclusive clip here, and the full interview with Sen. Flake will be live on Monday. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/vYkHgipFqF

During an interview with Slate’s “What Next” podcast on Thursday, former Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) remarked that if there was a secret vote, “at least 35” Republican senators would vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

Flake said, “Somebody mentioned yesterday, that, if there were a private vote, that there’d be 30 Republican votes. That’s not true. There’d be at least 35.”

After laughing, Flake continued, “Or maybe more if it were a private vote. But that’s not possible. And so, they have to come out, and many of them are up for re-election in tough seats.”

