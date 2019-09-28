Mo Brooks: Joe Biden ‘a White Male Who Is Liberal’ — ‘In Today’s Democratic Party, That Doesn’t Cut It’

Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) has made it clear on social media he doesn’t think highly of congressional Democrat efforts to tie President Donald Trump to wrongdoing involving so-called whistleblower allegations that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT IS PUBLIC! It is ALL rumor, gossip, hearsay. NO PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE OR EVIDENCE OF ANYTHING! I recommend reading it. In the alternative, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here is a picture that fully describes the whistleblower & his report. Mo pic.twitter.com/OYHmoRpUgv — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) September 26, 2019

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN during an appearance in Washington, D.C. on Thursday at the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s (FAIR) Hold Their Feet to the Fire annual radio event, Brooks elaborated on his feelings about the allegations, which he said could be tied to 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) supporters.

“Elizabeth Warren in my judgment is just about guaranteed to be the Democrat nominee for president, OK?” Brooks said. “And there’s probably a number of people who support Elizabeth Warren that in part were either behind the disclosure of this information or are currently promoting it today in order to enhance Elizabeth Warren’s stature vis-à-vis, Joe Biden.”

According to the Alabama Republican, Warren meets the requirements of the modern Democratic Party in both identity and ideology.

“Let’s look at who Joe Biden is, OK?” he continued. “He is a white male who is a liberal. In today’s Democratic Party, that doesn’t cut it. On a sexist level, the Democratic Party basically says we want women, not men. And Joe Biden is a man. So that doesn’t fit that identity politics item that the Democrat Party fosters on the American people. Additionally, Joe Biden is a mere liberal. The Democrats of today insist on pure socialist.”

“And to Elizabeth Warren’s credit, the third principle argument that they use is based on race,” Brooks added. “They are opposed generally to the election or nomination of Caucasians. And to Elizabeth Warren’s credit, she’s claimed that she’s a Native American.”

Those criteria, according to Brooks are who Democrat voters want representing their party on the ballot.

“Those are their three themes, and those are the three themes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used to beat a 20-year white male liberal incumbent congressman in New York.”

