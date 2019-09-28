‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Features Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump Again

The season premiere of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” featured a familiar face with Alec Baldwin reprising his role as President Donald Trump once again.

Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani, Chris Redd’s Kanye West, Bowen Yang’s Kim Jong Un, Alex Moffat’s Donald Trump Jr., Mikey Day’s Eric Trump and Aidy Bryant’s William Barr also made appearances.

The skit focused on claims made by a so-called whistleblower alleging the president’s participation in wrongdoing involving Ukraine, which is the latest cause for possible impeachment pursued by congressional Democrats.

