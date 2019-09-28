Scalise: If Pelosi Thinks Trump Should Be Removed, Why Is She Leaving DC for Two Weeks?

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) wondered why, if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believes President Trump should be removed from office, “why did she then leave town for two weeks?”

Scalise said, “[I]f they were so serious, why did Adam Schiff have to start his committee hearing with a parody, a joke, trying to make fun of this and actually lying about what really happened and trying to make up a conversation between the president and Ukraine President Zelensky? Why, by the way, if it’s so serious, and think about this, Nancy Pelosi is saying she wants to start impeachment proceedings against a president of the United States. She didn’t even require a House floor vote, which has always been the case to start impeachment. But, if she really thought he should be removed, why did she then leave town for two weeks?”

