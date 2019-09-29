Jayapal: ‘Donald Trump Is the Smoking Gun’

On this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt,” Rep.Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called President Donald Trump “the smoking gun” against himself.

Jayapal said, “We should not be trying to find a secret smoking gun. Donald Trump is the smoking gun. He admitted exactly what he did, and everything that is described in the call record in the whistle-blower complaint backs up what he said. He literally bragged about trying to get a, you know, actually putting pressure on a foreign country to dig up dirt to interfere in the 2020 election and benefit Donald Trump. He abused the power of his office and bragged about it, and withheld aid to that country so that he could make sure that they would do what he wanted. he bragged about all of that.”

She added, “So you know, the idea that the whistle-blower is operating off of hearsay, no, actually Donald Trump told us exactly what he did. The whistle-blower’s complaint is corroborating that.”

