Jeffries Predicts More Republicans Will Support Impeachment Inquiry

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) predicted Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that more Republicans will eventually back the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Jeffries said, ” We’re in the midst of an inquiry. We’ll see where we get with respect to articles of impeachment. We’re going to follow the facts, apply the law, present the facts to the American people. What we do have we know is bipartisan support within the House of Representatives. At least one Republican is on record. There are others who I believe will support us moving forward who haven’t come public yet with their perspective, but it’s bipartisan within the House of Representatives.”

He added, “Even more importantly there are more than 300 national security professionals who work for both Republican administrations and Democratic administrations who have publicly said we support the impeachment inquiry. These are troubling allegations, there’s evidence of wrongdoing. The president solicited foreign interference in a 2020 erection.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN