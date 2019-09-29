Sarah Sanders: ‘Couldn’t Be Better News for President Trump’ Than Warren Nomination

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now a Fox News contributor, discussed the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) winning the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, saying it would be a good thing for President Donald Trump.

Sanders said Warren “has moved so far to the left” that Americans will not be able to support her.

“The only person who is been on a steady incline and continuing to gain momentum and gain support seems to be Elizabeth Warren,” Sanders told host John Catsimatidis. “There couldn’t be better news for President Trump. I think that she has moved so far to the left in the way that she wants to fix the country I think that it will certainly help reelect the president. You know, it’s interesting — if you look at some of the things that she’s talking about and some of the things the president is talking about of what the problems in the country are — they’ve actually identified a lot of the same problems. But if you listen to how they want to solve them, you couldn’t find a more stark contrast than between the two of them.”

She continued, “I think that the far-left radical ideas that she’s bringing to the table are just not going to sell in most of America. And I think that is a great thing for the president, and frankly, it’s a good thing for the country because it helps make sure that we get four more years under this president.”

Sanders went on to say she thinks a Warren presidency would be a “scary thing for America” because of how far to the left she is.

“[Democratic presidential candidates] are so beholden to this far left-wing part of the party – the AOCs and The Squad – that they’re trying to appease them,” she explained. “And I think it’s going to be impossible to come back to the middle and try to regain some of those independent voters. And some of the people like Elizabeth Warren, I don’t think she wants to come back to the middle. I think she believes that the far left side is right. I think that’s a scary thing for America if she became president.”

