Stephen Miller: Whistleblower ‘a Deep State Operative,’ Has ‘Contempt for the President’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House advisor Stephen Miller said the “whistleblower” complaint about President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s dealings “drips with condemnation, condescension and contempt for the president.”

Miller said, “I think it’s unfortunate the media continued to describe this individual as a whistleblower and honorific that this individual most certainly does not deserve. A partisan hit job does not make you a whistleblower just because you go through the Whistleblower Protection Act.”

He continued, “If you read the seven-page Nancy Drew novel for the whistle-blower put together, it drips with condescension, righteous indignation and contempt for the president. It’s also ludicrous on its face. It describes an elaborate cover-up that also, by the way, the president discussed on Sean Hannity, April 25th. What kind of secret cover of are you also discussing on the airwaves of Fox News? Furthermore, the inspector general found evidence of political bias in the individual, which is not disputed by anybody.”

He added, “I’ve worked in the federal government now for nearly three years. I know at the deep state looks like. I know the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative. This is a deep state operative, pure and simple. People who haven’t been in the federal government, who haven’t worked in the White House may not appreciate this but the situation as you have a group of unelected bureaucrats who think that they need to take down this president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN