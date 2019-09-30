Booker on Reaching Donation Goal to Stay in Race: ‘Folks Really Valued My Voice in This Race’

Just over a week ago, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NY) campaign manager warned staffers that his candidacy could be coming to an end if he failed to raise $1.7 million by the end of September.

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Booker announced he has surpassed his goal and will remain in the race.

“We blew past it last night,” Booker told host Alisyn Camerota. “It’s been the best sort of period of fundraising we’ve had for the campaign. We owe a lot of gratitude to the tens of thousands of people who came forward to empower us to be in a position to continue to grow in this campaign. We still have until midnight tonight so we’re going to hopefully run through the tape and hope to end this quarter if we can at $2 million raised during this period.”

“[F]olks really valued my voice in this race, the message that we have is more about healing and unity in our party and country, and so I’m really excited that people … went to corybooker.com and helped out,” he added.

Booker also said he will qualify for the November debate, despite the low polling numbers.

“These poll are all over the place,” he advised. “It’s a strange measure, especially when you see the margin of error [being off] 5-6 points in and of itself. We’ve hit the 3%. We’ve been up 6 points on many polls. We’re not really concerned. We qualified for two already. Two more and we’re in the debates. We should have no problem making that debate stage.”

