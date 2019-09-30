CNN’s April Ryan: ‘Chickens Are Coming Home to Roost’ — Trump Is in a ‘Hot, Steamy, Stinky Mess’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network political analyst April Ryan said President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry over a whistleblower complaint was “a hot, steamy, stinky mess.”

Ryan said, “Three years in, the training wheels — there are no training wheels. He’s riding rogue. Bottom line, this is Donald Trump, who has learned this practice from when he was a ruthless businessman, OK. He has taken that and put it into practice in the Oval Office.”

She added, “The bottom line is when you look at this president, one, people didn’t read the Mueller report. If they read the Mueller report, you would see this. So we have to go back to that to understand why he’s so upset. But all of the chickens are coming home to roost for this president. These are national security issues. He has all of this hanging over his head and any foreign leader could hold this over his head and use this to blackmail him. This is a national security issue in a constitutional crisis. This is a hot, steamy, stinky mess.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN