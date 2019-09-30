Connolly: Barr ‘Needs to Resign’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that Attorney General William Barr should resign.

Connolly said, “I think the attorney general needs to resign. He is no longer even pretending to be objective in the meting out of justice in the United States. He is nothing but a private investigator and attorney for Donald J. Trump, and that’s not his constitutional role.”

