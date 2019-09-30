FNC’s Napolitano: Trump ‘Admitted to Holding Up’ Ukraine Aid for Biden Info — ‘Arguably Impeachable’

Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Monday on “Americas Newsroom” that President Donald Trump has already admitted to impeachable offenses.

Napolitano said, “The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That’s arguably impeachable.”

He added, “This issue of the whistleblower’s complaint based on hearsay is now moot. The best evidence is the transcript itself. The president acknowledges those are his words.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN