GOP Sen. Johnson: ‘Unfortunate’ Trump Has Changed Presidency Not ‘Toward the Positive’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday on WTMJ radio in Milwaukee that President Donald Trump has changed the presidency “not necessarily toward the positive.”

Host Steve Scaffidi asked, “Has he changed the office of president forever do you think just in some of his behavior?’

Johnson said, “I think so, not necessarily toward the positive either.”

He continued, “Bill Clinton changed the behavior and the standard of the presidency as well. This is kind of Daniel Patrick Moynihan, starting with Bill Clinton, ‘defining deviancy down.’ It’s unfortunate. I revere our Constitution. I revere these institutions, including the office of the presidency.”

