Holder: ‘Republicans Are Going to Cheat’ in 2020

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Monday, former Attorney General Eric Holder stated that “Republicans are going to cheat” in the 2020 election.

Holder said he is “convinced” that Democrats will win in 2020, but he’ll work to make sure they do.

He further stated, “It’s going to be hard. Because the reality is that Republicans are going to cheat. They’re going to try to keep people away from the polls. They’re going to move polling places. They’re going to do a whole variety of things, that, when we had a Voting Rights Act that was intact and a Justice Department that was concerned about it, we could prevent a lot of this stuff. But we don’t have those tools now. So, we’ve got to be prepared for a tough fight. But it’s a fight that we can win.”

(h/t WFB)

