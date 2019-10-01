Dem Rep. Dingell: Impeachment Stance Changed ‘Under Enormous Amount of Pressure’

House Democratic Senior Whip Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on Tuesday discussed changing her stance on impeaching President Donald Trump over a phone call where he allegedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Dingell said on CNN’s “At This Hour” her stance changed to supporting impeachment after “enormous amount of pressure” from seeing ads from Tom Steyer and MoveOn.org and how divided the country has become.

“You know, I was one of the most recent people to come out — under enormous amount of pressure, I might also add,” Dingell told host Kate Bolduan. “I was the focus of ads by both Tom Steyer and MoveOn.org, but I was worried about how divided this country is. And quite frankly, we’re continuing to see how divided the country is, though you can’t be divided on the rule of law.”

She continued, “You know, everybody says Speaker Pelosi, but for me, those clarifying moments were when the inspector general said a whistleblower filed a case. He found them to be true and credible and … urgent to our national security. That’s my job, to protect this country and to protect the Constitution. I think there’s a lot of confusion, a lot of chaos out there. I am actually surprised back home. I knew what Ann Arbor would be very supportive, but my downrivers voted for President Trump. They’re asking questions, they’re puzzled, they’re focused. They’re not sure.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent