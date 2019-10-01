FNC’s Napolitano on Biden-Ukraine Story: Prosecutors Say ‘There’s No There There’

Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” that there was “no there there,” on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business ties.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked, “What happens with Joe Biden and his son? Are they going to open that up investigation on both of them?”

Napolitano said, “You know, it depends on who you talk to. If you talk to Rudy Giuliani, he has a lot of evidence of inappropriate behavior by the former vice president and his son. Yet, the prosecutors in Ukraine and even prosecutors here in the United States say there’s no there there.”

