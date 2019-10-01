GOP Rep. Byrne: Impeachment Is Going to Hurt Democrat Campaign Against Trump — ‘They’re Invalidating Themselves’

According to Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, the pursuit of impeachment against President Donald Trump will ultimately backfire against Democrats.

The Alabama Republican told Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN the effort will make everybody angry given how little is being accomplished by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s made everybody very angry,” Byrne said Monday on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It has made me very angry. All we have done since President Trump has been elected is to figure out some way to try to hurt him, stop him, now impeach him and in the meantime, not get the people’s work done. People are not happy. They are unhappy as they should be. But I’m telling you the reality in Washington is that once Pelosi flipped that switch last week, we’re just going to be absolutely eaten up with this impeachment stuff and I don’t know how long it is going to take to get us through all of that and get to wherever the end of that process is going to be. But while that is going on, darn little is happening for America, and there’s a darn lot that needs to be happening for America.”

Byrne argued the result would be blowback against Democrats and “invalidating” one of the criticisms they have of Trump with impeachment.

“I’ve talked to some of the Democrats, by the way, who have not said they’re for the impeachment inquiry,” Byrne said. “And they’re worried. They’re worried it is going to blowback against them next November. And I think it will. I think it’s also going to hurt the Democrats in their campaign against President Trump because they’re invalidating themselves and the criticism they have of him by choosing this tactic.”

“[O]nce they’ve opened this door, they have no choice but to see it to the end,” he continued. “And so at some point, I think we will have a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives on at least one article if not more than one article of impeachment.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor