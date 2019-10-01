GOP Rep. Wenstrup: Biden Golf Photo Raises Questions About His Knowledge of Son’s Ukraine Dealings

On Tuesday’s broadcast of on Fox News Channels’ “America Newsroom,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) commented on the a recently unearthed photo which shows former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Devon Archer, who sat on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, with Hunter during a golf outing.

Wenstrup said, “Well, it suggests a lot. First let me start of by saying I have a bias in all this. I have a bias for the truth. I was impressed with the young man during Watergate when I saw both sided of the isle seeking truth. As far as this picture out there playing golf. I don’t golf but I was a caddie for years. I can tell you when people are out playing golf for four hours, they usually talk about business. I can also tell you if you are on a plane from China with your son for that long a time, you are probably talking about his business ventures as well. It seems to be disingenuous.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN