Joaquin Castro: Peter Navaro’s Language ‘Could Lead to Civil Unrest in This Country’

Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said Tuesday on CNN, that President Donald Trump‘s director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro’s comments that he didn’t know if House Democrats are “more dangerous” than Iranians or the Chinese could “lead to civil unrest in this country.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Peter Navarro on Fox Business said that this is an attempted coup and he didn’t know who was more dangerous, House Democrats or the Iranians or the Chinese. Your response?

Castro said, “I did. I saw that clip, and that language is really obscene that Peter Navarro would make those comments. Those are — that’s the kind of language that can lead to civil unrest in this country and it’s highly irresponsible for an adviser to the President of the United States to be speaking like that. Those are false claims. But for him to be talking like that is highly irresponsible.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN