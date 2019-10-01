Michael Moore: Joe Biden Is ‘Afraid’ of Hunter Biden-Ukraine Story

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” filmmaker Michael Moore said 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden was “afraid” of his son Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business ties controversy.

Moore said, “Joe Biden is this year’s Hillary. Joe Biden is not going to excite the base to get out there and vote on November 3rd, 2020. 70% of the people voting next year are either women, people of color or young people between the ages of 18 and 35. That’s 70%. Who is going to excite that 18to 35 person, women and African-Americans and Hispanic people?”

He continued, “But your question was what about Biden in this last week and why does he seem to be —he’s there, and he’s not there. He needs to be more there. The things that he said publicly are very strong. But it looks like he’s not really wanting to deal with it. It appears, if I could just now speak from Michigan, it appears that he doesn’t want — he’s afraid to be out there, that there’s some piece of this that he doesn’t want to deal with in terms of his son and the gas company and all that. And it’s okay. It’s been proven that nobody did anything wrong. If he’s embarrassed that the kid of a politician got some help, well, I don’t think anybody sitting there at home right now with their TV dinner going what? Joe Biden’s son got a good job out of this? I think we sort of understand.”

