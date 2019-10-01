Michael Moore: ‘Trump Is on the Run’ — Democrats ‘Need to Chase Him Down’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” filmmaker Michael Moore said President Donald Trump “is on the run,” and the House Democrats need to “chase him down,” with their impeachment inquiry.

Moore said, “We need all the candidates right now need to be unified and coming at this full force. No backing down and no trying to placate the other and none of this we have to wait and see. Wait and see what. I just saw you shoot somebody. I saw somebody steal the steady cam over there. I don’t need to wait. I saw it. Everybody saw and heard Trump. He admitted it, he confessed. Now he’s been trying to walk it back in all these crazy ways.”

He continued, “So many millions want the committee to investigate, the higher number is for impeach and remove when that question is asked. It’s amazing. And the Democrats, God, I hope they –yes, Trump is on the run. They need to chase him down. They should not pull back now. They have got t—you know, it’s like the Democrats to me have been like the French during World War II. You’re either the government where you’re going to go along to get along, and the Nazis are happy with the job you’re doing so they leave you alone, or you’re in the French Resistance, and the Democrats need to be in the French Resistance right now. Save our democracy. This is very dangerous.”

He added, “He was trying to affect the election next year. There is no greater sin other than actually attacking our country, a foreign attack, no greater sin than trying to attack our elections. When our own person is doing it, not the Russians but an American named Donald J. Trump, how can anyone stand for this?”

