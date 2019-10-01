MSNBC’s Deutsch: ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ if GOP Dropped Trump, Made Nikki Haley 2020 Candidate

During the Tuesday broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Donny Deutsch predicted the GOP would move on from President Donald Trump and name former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as the party’s candidate for president in 2020.

Host Joe Scarborough said the GOP brand is “being tarnished badly” by the current administration, to which Deutsch agreed and said members of the GOP have to see even if Trump does not get impeached, he is “a loser in 2020.”

“Nikki Haley beats every Democrat that’s out there right now. Mitt Romney beats every Democrat that’s out there right now,” Deutsch declared.

“We’ve just seen the opening credits of this stuff,” he added. “All of the staffers that are involved have lawyered up already. Well, this is just the beginning of Act 3 and we’re already close to that 50% threshold mark. So I think the Republicans — at some point, you know, nobody wants Donald Trump, they don’t want Donald Trump there. We know that even Jeff Flake said that 35 senators if he voted publicly, they don’t want him there. And I don’t think we are that far. What’s interesting, Mitch McConnell yesterday said, ‘Yes, I would take the impeachment to the Senate.’ And I was assuming he was going to do Merrick Garland because there is a little wiggle room in there. Do you actually have to take it to the Senate? So, I think you are starting to see the cracks already and I would not be surprised come 2020 that the Republican candidate is not Nikki Haley.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent