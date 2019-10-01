Nunes: ‘This Is Not a Real Impeachment’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) accused Democrats of trying to hide impeachment proceedings by keeping them in the House Intelligence Committee and stated that “this is not a real impeachment.”

Nunes said, “[T]his is not a real impeachment. This is like a faux impeachment. What they’re doing is, by keeping this at the House Intelligence Committee, we’re not built — the House Intelligence Committee is not a place to run impeachment hearings. So, what they’re trying to do is they’re hiding this from the American people. They don’t want the normal process.”

